Aperture Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 61,735 Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 61,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,076,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.70% of the company’s stock.
CCEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Societe Generale downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.45 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola European Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.15.
Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
