Aperture Investors LLC Raises Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Aperture Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $3,707,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 285.5% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,536 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,537.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,727,000 after purchasing an additional 83,012 shares during the period. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total value of $631,483.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $30,490,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 873,522 shares of company stock valued at $178,285,020. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $176.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.40.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $8.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $203.56. The company had a trading volume of 88,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882,435. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $251.28. The company has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -405.95 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

