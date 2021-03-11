Aperture Investors LLC Sells 1,807 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Aperture Investors LLC trimmed its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,980 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC owned 0.06% of Owens Corning worth $4,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OC. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 154,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,704,000 after acquiring an additional 86,922 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 79.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 16,477 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 19.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OC traded up $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $85.72. 10,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,148. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $87.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of -16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.91%.

Owens Corning declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.95.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

