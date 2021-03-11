Aperture Investors LLC Sells 24,306 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Aperture Investors LLC decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,528 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 24,306 shares during the quarter. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist upped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.60. The company had a trading volume of 628,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,082,502. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.63. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $57.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

