Aperture Investors LLC Sells 40,747 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Aperture Investors LLC cut its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 40,747 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up 1.5% of Aperture Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $8,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at about $411,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 11.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 6.9% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,072 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9.6% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $128.87. The company had a trading volume of 76,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,879,634. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $135.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $160.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.75.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.96.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.