Aperture Investors LLC Sells 4,664 Shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Aperture Investors LLC cut its position in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,664 shares during the quarter. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $915,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in AON by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AON by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.86.

AON stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $228.78. The stock had a trading volume of 24,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,505. The stock has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.83. Aon Plc has a 52 week low of $143.93 and a 52 week high of $235.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.98.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Aon Plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.07%.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, November 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.