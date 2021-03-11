Aperture Investors LLC Takes $4.60 Million Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 63,643 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDB traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $83.49. The company had a trading volume of 20,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,860. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $84.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.