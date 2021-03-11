Aperture Investors LLC Takes Position in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth about $4,834,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. ContextLogic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:WISH traded up $2.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.99. The stock had a trading volume of 218,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,805,988. ContextLogic Inc. has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $32.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.65.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.03) by ($0.01).

In related news, CFO Rajat Bahri sold 1,443,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $28,367,467.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,443,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,367,467.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 5,373,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $105,591,534.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,373,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,591,534.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,086,728 shares of company stock worth $139,254,205 over the last 90 days.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

