Aperture Investors LLC Trims Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Aperture Investors LLC cut its position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 65.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,114 shares during the quarter. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth $873,875,000. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the third quarter worth $89,144,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Farfetch by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,148,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,919,000 after buying an additional 2,332,300 shares during the period. Swedbank acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth $141,465,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Farfetch by 692.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,216,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,610,000 after buying an additional 1,063,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.40. The company had a trading volume of 57,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,771,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.07. Farfetch Ltd has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $73.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.27.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($6.15). Farfetch had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.22%. The company had revenue of $540.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.10 million. Analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Farfetch from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Farfetch from $31.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Farfetch from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Farfetch from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Farfetch from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

