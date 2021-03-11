Aperture Investors LLC Trims Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Aperture Investors LLC lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 71.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 54,946 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $6.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $240.73. 358,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,004,111. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $651.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $255.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.09. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $169.95 and a 52-week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $18.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BABA shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

