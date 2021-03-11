Aperture Investors LLC Trims Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Aperture Investors LLC cut its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,531 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $5,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 2.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 4.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 113.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 31.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 55.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 22,126 shares during the last quarter. 33.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Shares of LOGI traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.72. The stock had a trading volume of 18,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,595. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $31.37 and a 1 year high of $120.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.14 and its 200 day moving average is $90.45.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Logitech International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.11.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $4,490,775.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 807,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,990,111.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 132,681 shares of company stock worth $13,769,404 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.