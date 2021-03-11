Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aphria’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Aphria reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aphria will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aphria.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $160.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.75 million. Aphria had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. Aphria’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

APHA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Aphria from $26.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Aphria from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aphria presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Aphria by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aphria in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,807,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aphria by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after acquiring an additional 601,596 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Aphria by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,362,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Aphria by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 118,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 541,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APHA traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,472,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,467,990. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -33.42 and a beta of 2.67. Aphria has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $32.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.36.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

