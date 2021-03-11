Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Purchased by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management accounts for 1.3% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Apollo Global Management worth $8,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 50,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 138,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after acquiring an additional 14,861 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,406,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Kleinman sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,313,928 shares of company stock worth $67,269,864. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.08.

APO traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $47.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,825. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.52 and its 200 day moving average is $46.33.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.56%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

