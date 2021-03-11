Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Shares Up 5.1% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $48.12 and last traded at $47.83. 5,365,631 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 213% from the average session volume of 1,713,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.53.

Specifically, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 1,000,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $47,220,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Kleinman sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,313,928 shares of company stock valued at $67,269,864. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.08.

The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.33.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 88.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 286.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

