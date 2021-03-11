Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Shares Up 9.1%

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) shot up 9.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.35 and last traded at $27.10. 165,682 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 89,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.84.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMEH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.67 and a 200 day moving average of $19.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Apollo Medical by 162.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 74,294 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 12.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 97.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 14,774 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 92.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the third quarter worth $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company, leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver quality care to its patients.

