AppCoins 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.06 Million (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 11th. During the last week, AppCoins has traded up 47.1% against the US dollar. One AppCoins token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0964 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges. AppCoins has a market cap of $23.67 million and $1.06 million worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00052535 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.43 or 0.00703416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00066114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00027408 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 65.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000870 BTC.

About AppCoins

APPC is a token. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,401,343 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,401,342 tokens. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

