Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Short Interest Update

Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 164,600 shares, an increase of 348.5% from the February 11th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 164.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS APPEF opened at $13.20 on Thursday. Appen has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.98.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut Appen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Appen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides data solutions and services for machine learning and artificial intelligence applications for technology companies, auto manufacturers, and government agencies in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Relevance and Speech and Image.

