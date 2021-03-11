Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Trimmed by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 99.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 119,400 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.2% of RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Apple were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $121.09 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.19.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.61.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.
