Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Blume Capital Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Blume Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,172 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 7.7% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 232.5% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47,185 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after buying an additional 32,992 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 374.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 101,125 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,711,000 after purchasing an additional 79,809 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 266.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 66,655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,719,000 after buying an additional 48,442 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 302.7% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,677 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 30,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 281.3% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,810 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,574,000 after acquiring an additional 232,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.61.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $121.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.19. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

