Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Northstar Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Northstar Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 6.8% of Northstar Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.61.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $121.09 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

