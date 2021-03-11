Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Decreased by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,172 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 7.7% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Viridian Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 35,334 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 16,416 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 89,847 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,273,598 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,628,584,000 after purchasing an additional 149,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.61.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $121.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

