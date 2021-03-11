Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,056,384 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,629 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 5.2% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $670,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.61.

Shares of AAPL opened at $121.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

