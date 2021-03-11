Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Burney Co.

Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,439 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,788 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for 0.8% of Burney Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Burney Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $14,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 277,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $23,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 94,415 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of AMAT traded up $6.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.36. 253,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,597,896. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $124.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.74.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.33.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.