Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Holdings Cut by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,467 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 28,449 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,822 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.33.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $114.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $124.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.96. The company has a market capitalization of $104.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

