Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APRE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $34.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 6.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

APRE opened at $5.73 on Thursday. Aprea Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $41.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average is $18.26. The stock has a market cap of $121.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.10.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia.

