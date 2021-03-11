AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Acquired by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of AptarGroup worth $7,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P grew its stake in AptarGroup by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 53,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,039,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in AptarGroup by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in AptarGroup by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 193,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,911,000 after buying an additional 8,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

In related news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $132,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,688.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total value of $519,474.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,000.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $137.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.92. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.84 and a twelve month high of $144.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

