Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ AQMS traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.61. 85,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,254,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average is $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.49. Aqua Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aqua Metals during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in Aqua Metals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

