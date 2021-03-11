Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) Short Interest Update

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 82.4% from the February 11th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 361,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:APSI opened at $0.12 on Thursday. Aqua Power Systems has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08.

Aqua Power Systems Company Profile

Aqua Power Systems Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes magnesium air fuel cells for generating off-grid electricity. It offers batteries; lighting products, such as flashlights, lanterns, and specialty lighting products, as well as magnesium power bars for its lighting products; first generation portable power plant; handheld, small, medium, large, and X-large power supply equipment; and power supply equipment exchange power bars.

