Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Cuts Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lowered its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,525 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for 2.8% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $13,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,907,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.39. The stock had a trading volume of 26,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,868. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $224.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $67.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.22.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

ITW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.65.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

