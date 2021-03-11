Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Cuts Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lowered its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,526,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,396,000 after purchasing an additional 358,011 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5,337.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 145,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 143,263 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,125,000 after purchasing an additional 98,534 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 258.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,361,000 after purchasing an additional 84,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,398,000 after purchasing an additional 79,316 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:SITE traded up $6.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $166.73. 2,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,475. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.75. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.29 and a twelve month high of $179.04.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total transaction of $2,563,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,065 shares in the company, valued at $62,735,079.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.78.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

