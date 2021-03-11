Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Cuts Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI decreased its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its position in The Cooper Companies by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 31,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,451,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,855,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,898 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,085,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COO shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.69.

NYSE COO traded up $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $387.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,651. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.68 and a 52 week high of $401.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $382.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

In related news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

