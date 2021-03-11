Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Decreases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,743 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 2.5% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $684,774,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 20.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,043,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after buying an additional 753,183 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2,160.3% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 511,214 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $250,715,000 after buying an additional 488,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,045,297,000 after buying an additional 336,890 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE traded up $16.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $437.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,685. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $473.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $481.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $531.77.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total value of $293,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,862,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

