Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Decreases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI cut its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up approximately 1.3% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total value of $542,107.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,933,265.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total transaction of $3,912,364.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,706.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,712 shares of company stock valued at $26,736,159 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on NOW shares. Citigroup began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.69.

Shares of NOW traded up $21.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $485.92. The company had a trading volume of 38,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,134. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.93 and a 52-week high of $598.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $552.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $517.60. The firm has a market cap of $95.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.46, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

