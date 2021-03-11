Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Grows Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 574.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 883,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after buying an additional 752,682 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,346,000. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,749,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,585,000 after buying an additional 385,812 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,350.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 253,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,047,000 after purchasing an additional 236,385 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,047,000 after purchasing an additional 233,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRSK. Truist raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $237.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $3.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,001. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.61 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.66%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

