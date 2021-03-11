Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $15.56 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI reduced its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 3.2% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Accenture were worth $15,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Accenture by 7.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Accenture by 112.0% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 197,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 28,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 225,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,022,000 after purchasing an additional 14,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $6.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.10. The stock had a trading volume of 62,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,214. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.79. Accenture plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $271.18. The company has a market capitalization of $168.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $432,129.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,824,322.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total value of $1,658,032.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $9,882,906. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.81.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.