Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Lowers Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI decreased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 1,255.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 45,741 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the third quarter valued at about $1,460,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PKI. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.27.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,580,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $600,507.92. Insiders have sold 16,777 shares of company stock worth $2,496,960 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PKI traded up $7.12 on Tuesday, hitting $128.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,062. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.91 and a 52-week high of $162.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

