Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Lowers Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI trimmed its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the period. Monolithic Power Systems comprises 2.5% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI owned approximately 0.07% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $12,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,116,000 after purchasing an additional 41,654 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,161,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.00.

Shares of MPWR traded up $24.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $326.52. The company had a trading volume of 12,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,115. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.12 and a fifty-two week high of $406.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.05%.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,919 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.01, for a total transaction of $761,862.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,664,158.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,937 shares of company stock valued at $94,495,817 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

