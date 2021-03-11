Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Reduces Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $133.37. 400,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,385,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.49.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.78.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

