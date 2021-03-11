Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 2,197 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,058 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for about 2.0% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,779,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $580,452,000 after buying an additional 581,028 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Intuit by 47.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,715,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $559,693,000 after purchasing an additional 549,117 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Intuit by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,573,057,000 after purchasing an additional 527,143 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,223,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,603,000 after buying an additional 419,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 18.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,826,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $595,666,000 after buying an additional 282,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.05.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $11.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $382.29. The stock had a trading volume of 37,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $389.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.92. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $423.74. The firm has a market cap of $104.69 billion, a PE ratio of 49.72, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 315 shares in the company, valued at $119,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares in the company, valued at $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,094. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

