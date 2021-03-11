Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 3,190 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,010 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.16.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.68. The stock had a trading volume of 637,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,237,541. The stock has a market cap of $213.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $72.93.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

