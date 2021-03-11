Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 761 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI decreased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Management increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 36,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 13,560 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $2,370,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 20,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 688,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,031,000 after acquiring an additional 29,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 62,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.18. 27,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,800. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 54.43, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Edward Jones upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.55.

In other news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $234,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at $99,333,504. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,024 shares of company stock worth $6,824,136 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.