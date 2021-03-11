Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Trims Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI cut its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. The Estée Lauder Companies makes up about 2.4% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $11,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on EL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $208.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.73.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $282.04. 42,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.33. The company has a market capitalization of $102.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.78, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $298.31.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total transaction of $886,650.00. Also, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total transaction of $5,110,749.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,091,225 shares of company stock worth $591,044,931. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

