Arcblock (ABT) Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $14.44 million and approximately $8.45 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arcblock alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00051734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00013242 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.89 or 0.00708293 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00066403 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00027436 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00037022 BTC.

About Arcblock

Arcblock is a token. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Arcblock Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.