ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.97

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.97 and last traded at $25.87, with a volume of 107693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.85.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MT shares. Societe Generale upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

The company has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.61.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. Equities analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $644,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 143.8% in the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 35,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 21,128 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 15.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,778,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,810,000 after acquiring an additional 370,150 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 19.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 399,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 64,617 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the third quarter worth $17,837,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 11.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 224,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 22,280 shares during the period. 4.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

