Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to announce $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $1.17. Archer-Daniels-Midland posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $3.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $4.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,916,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ADM opened at $58.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.25. The stock has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $58.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

