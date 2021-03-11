Archer DAO Governance Token Price Reaches $1.11 (ARCH)

Archer DAO Governance Token (CURRENCY:ARCH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Archer DAO Governance Token token can currently be bought for $1.11 or 0.00001952 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Archer DAO Governance Token has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. Archer DAO Governance Token has a total market cap of $8.91 million and $786,274.00 worth of Archer DAO Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00054464 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000283 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000078 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Archer DAO Governance Token

ARCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Archer DAO Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,028,327 tokens. Archer DAO Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ARCHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Archer DAO Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/archer-dao . Archer DAO Governance Token’s official website is archerdao.io

Buying and Selling Archer DAO Governance Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Archer DAO Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Archer DAO Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Archer DAO Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

