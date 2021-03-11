Ardelyx, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ardelyx in a report released on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.39). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.40) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,063.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%.

ARDX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

ARDX opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.72 and a quick ratio of 11.72. Ardelyx has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $8.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ardelyx news, insider Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 3,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $27,169.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,862 shares in the company, valued at $638,890.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $306,600.00. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

