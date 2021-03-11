Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Trading Up 9.4%

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)’s share price was up 9.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.03 and last traded at $7.01. Approximately 1,059,558 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 775,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $691.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.24.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,063.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 3,949 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $27,169.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,890.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 42,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $306,600.00. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARDX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Ardelyx by 14.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Ardelyx by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in Ardelyx by 10.6% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,721,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 164,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ardelyx by 23.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Ardelyx by 9.5% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 179,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 15,488 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

