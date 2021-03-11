Ardor (ARDR) Price Tops $0.22

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 11th. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $216.37 million and $15.88 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.60 or 0.00259492 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 68.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00011325 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00008884 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00056915 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1,441.60 or 0.02500518 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor

Ardor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.