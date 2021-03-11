Argent Trust Co Acquires 104,244 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Argent Trust Co grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 296.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,244 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.37.

Shares of NEE traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.20. The company had a trading volume of 211,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,348,876. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

